5 ways to improve your creativity as an entrepreneur

Here is a list of 3 ways you can improve your creativity as an entrepreneur, without burning out

Creativity is essential to your success as an entrepreneur play

Creativity is essential to your success as an entrepreneur

As an entrepreneur, its almost like you have to be a bottomless pit of creativity, doesn’t it? Not only do you have to think up ideas, you also have to think of innovative ways to execute those ideas. 

That aside, the number of hours it takes from ideation to execution in the process of building a successful business could burn you out creatively, which is, of course, not good. 

Here is a list of 3 ways you can improve your creativity as an entrepreneur, without burning out:

Get an alarm clock, people. play

Get an alarm clock, people.

  • Drop your phone and buy an alarm clock: Rest is a non-negotiable part of the creative process and that’s why using your phone as an alarm clock or keeping it next to your bed is bad. According to a Pew Research Center Study, 44% of smartphone owners keep their favorite devices next to them as they sleep so they don’t miss a call. This is an unhealthy habit to get into. Phones, TV, tabs and other gadgets with LED screens emit blue light which stops your body from producing the sleep inducing hormone, melatonin. Don’t play yourself.

  • Get multiple perspectives: GE as a company is a good example of why this is important. The company is more than 100 years old and it keeps lerning so it can continue to innovate. Being open to change and new ideas is essential for you as an entrepreneur and for your business, if you want it to remain competitive and creative in shifting environments.

Drawing out-instead of writing-your strategy helps your mind approach problems differently. play

Drawing out-instead of writing-your strategy helps your mind approach problems differently.

  • Don’t write, draw your strategy: Yes, draw don’t write. This will push your mind to think differently which is an awesome way to shake up your creative juices. Using the not-so-obvious hack helps you take advantage of your innate ability to see — through your eyes and your mind’s eye — helps you develop your ideas quickly and intuitively. It then enables you to share those ideas withe other people in a way that they ‘get’. 

Creativity is not everyone’s cup of tea, even as entrepreneurs. If that is not your strong point, be sure to hire someone that can deliver in spades. If it is, or if you can’t afford to hire someone, then these 3 tips will go a long way. 

If you know any other great tips/hacks for entrepreneurs who are looking to improve their creativity, feel free to share them in the comments section below. Happy hunting!

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

