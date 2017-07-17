5 leadership lessons you can learn from Basketball

Check them out:

Share the credit: All of your players count and at any time, someone can step up and deliver for the team just it is on a basketball court. Be sure to share the credit when that happens.

Recruit the best: If you can afford it, always go after grade A talent where you can, regardless of location. Offer the players you want what they want/need to join your team. Basketball team always go for the best they can get.

Encourage open communication: Mike Krzyzewski, Duke university men’s basketball coach, says communication is one of the fundamental qualities that makes a great team. In business, it is important to be an effective communicator — be it with your employees or client. Praise the players on your team for the positives they bring to the table and challenge them in areas that need improvement.

Remove selfishness: Winning on the court, just like winning in business, requires your team to collectively prove stronger than any one players. That’s why the strongest teams win the most stuff.