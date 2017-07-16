Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

5 ideas for a lucrative side hustle

Here are some ways you could make money on the side (as long as you ensure that you deliver a serious amount of value)

There are several side hustle ideas that can put some extra cash in your pocket. play

There are several side hustle ideas that can put some extra cash in your pocket.

(thecollegeinvestor)

If you are looking for a way to earn some extra cash, there are hundreds of ways you can go about it. 

Depending on your unique skill sets and needs, earning a respectable amount of money on the side, and doing it quickly, might be easier than you think, thanks to the Internet.

Social Media play

  • Manage social media for small businesses: Many small businesses are realising the ubiquitousness social media offers them but they simply don’t have the time or resources to fully take advantage of it. That’s where you come in. Take it upon yourself to contact local businesses around you and offer up your services for a contracted monthly fee. This is an easy way to make money regardless of where you live.

A man walks past a logo of Airbnb after a news conference in Tokyo play

  • Put your spare room on Airbnb: This is a great resource for people who are willing to rent out a spare room or even the entire house. Once you sign up and stuff, payment happens 24 hours after a guest checks-in. In fact, some people’s primary incomes comes from AirBnb so clean up your crib and make some money.

  • Offer your services on Fiverr: You know what they call the gig economy? Fiverr helped birth it. All services start from $5 but trust me when I tell you that people are making six-figure-plus revenues annually. You can sell almost anything on Fiverr, but you can only become very successful if you can deliver incredible amounts of value.

Skype logo play

  • Become a Skype tutor: Another benefit of technology is how it allows you to be anywhere you want to be anytime you want to be there. You can tutor people on things that you are good at from wherever you are. It can be a language, soft skills, or technical skills. 

  • Have a yard sale: Go through your belongings and identify items that you don’t need. You would be surprised at the amount of stuff you can find and sell. Before you know what is happening, you will have made so much money just by selling old stuff you no longer need or want. 

There are several other ways that you can make money on the side and we will talk about them some other day. 

In the meantime, do you have any other brilliant money-making ideas? Feel free to share them in the comments section below. Happy hunting!

