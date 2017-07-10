4 Lessons you should learn BEFORE starting a business

Starting a business is a long, tough and difficult journey and many people fail along the way because they didn’t go into it with the right idea. A lot of people just wing with the hope of learning fast enough along the way to mitigate ever-changing nature of the business environment.

If you already own a business, you still need to go into certain situations (a new market for your product/service, for example) with the right foundation of knowledge to take meaningful advantage of the space you find yourself.

Here are four very important things you have to keep in mind before you even consider starting a business:

Educate yourself : Education is important. It does not have to be school too because education can come in many forms, including through experience and through mentors. Learn as much as you can.

Open yourself to learning: You have to be willing to constantly learn stuff if you are serious about being a successful entrepreneur. There are so many entrepreneurs who thought they knew it all and failed miserably. Humble yourself and be willing to learn regardless of the level of success you have achieved or money you have made.

Know your goal: Don’t go into a business without a plan. Know what you want with the venture and a plan of how to achieve just that. It is highly recommended that you write it down and update at the business environment around changes.

Identify both your strengths and weaknesses: By studying your strengths and weaknesses, you will know how best to apply yourself with your new venture. If you are good with numbers, use that. If you aren’t good at marketing, get someone to work that out for you. Optimize for your strengths.

No entrepreneur has it easy. It is a constant revolving of people numbers and high-intensity emotions. Not for the faint of heart.

However, knowledge, they say, is power and this list above is amazing knowledge to possess before starting a business. Do you have any other tips for aspiring entrepreneurs? Share them in the comments section below. Happy hunting!