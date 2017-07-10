Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

4 Lessons you should learn BEFORE starting a business

Strategy 4 Lessons you should learn BEFORE starting a business

Here are four very important things you have to keep in mind before you even consider starting a business.

  • Published:
The most successful women have similar traits. play

The most successful women have similar traits.

(urbangyal)

Revenue 3 ways to make more money in a declining market
Business Strategy Money lessons from the Premier League
Strategy The ten commandments of business (Part 1)
Business Lessons 4 things you can learn from Wonder Woman
Strategy The ten commandments of business (Part 2)
Rising Dragon Joshua Igba is starting a new media trend with Neonatar
Business Strategy 5 movies that can teach you lessons about money
Data security Secure your business better with these 3 tips
#Insiders4Good Fellowship Microsoft honors 25 entrepreneurs
Networking 5 tips for today's entrepreneur
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Starting a business is a long, tough and difficult journey and many people fail along the way because they didn’t go into it with the right idea. A lot of people just wing with the hope of learning fast enough along the way to mitigate ever-changing nature of the business environment. 

If you already own a business, you still need to go into certain situations (a new market for your product/service, for example) with the right foundation of knowledge to take meaningful advantage of the space you find yourself. 

Here are four very important things you have to keep in mind before you even consider starting a business:

Start-up hustle: Comparing notes! play

Start-up hustle: Comparing notes!

(Lendvo)

 

  • Educate yourself: Education is important. It does not have to be school too because education can come in many forms, including through experience and through mentors. Learn as much as you can. 

  • Open yourself to learning: You have to be willing to constantly learn stuff if you are serious about being a successful entrepreneur. There are so many entrepreneurs who thought they knew it all and failed miserably. Humble yourself and be willing to learn regardless of the level of success you have achieved or money you have made.

ALSO READ: 5 networking tips for today's entrepreneur

  • Know your goal: Don’t go into a business without a plan. Know what you want with the venture and a plan of how to achieve just that. It is highly recommended that you write it down and update at the business environment around changes.

Identify your strengths and weaknesses play

Identify your strengths and weaknesses

(danblackonleadership)

 

  • Identify both your strengths and weaknesses: By studying your strengths and weaknesses, you will know how best to apply yourself with your new venture. If you are good with numbers, use that. If you aren’t good at marketing, get someone to work that out for you. Optimize for your strengths. 

No entrepreneur has it easy. It is a constant revolving of people numbers and high-intensity emotions. Not for the faint of heart. 

However, knowledge, they say, is power and this list above is amazing knowledge to possess before starting a business. Do you have any other tips for aspiring entrepreneurs? Share them in the comments section below. Happy hunting!

More

Revenue 3 ways to make more money in a declining market
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Strategy The ten commandments of business (Part 1)bullet
2 Strategy 4 Lessons you should learn BEFORE starting a businessbullet
3 Venture Capital 3 things you should know about raising moneybullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

Networking is all about constant connection and communication.
Networking 5 tips for today's entrepreneur
Oby Ezekwesili (R) with another member of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group during a silent protest on August 30, 2016.
Against The Odds with Peace Hyde The first episode Forbes Africa's new show features Oby Ezekwesili
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
Uber 3 things businesses can learn from tech company's problems
Trying to grow revenue in a declining market can be difficult.
Revenue 3 ways to make more money in a declining market