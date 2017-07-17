3 must-have tech tools to increase your sales

We all know it — the world is ruled by technology. From a sales perspective, you need some tech tools to help you reach your goals faster.

That’s why we have curated a list of 4 tools that will help you get those sales numbers climbing (Note: some of these tools aren’t free):

Yesware: Do you ever wonder if sales prospects ever open your emails? Well, Yesware removes all the guessing for you — it tracks all your emails and lets you know which of them was opened, how many times they were opened and by whom. The Premium (paid) version of this tool even allows salespeople to integrate Salesforce information with a Google or Outlook calendar and email.

Prezi: If you still depend on Powerpoint for your presentations, you need to step up your game. Prezi is a much more visually stimulating alternative that will definitely help you get the attention of your prospective sale. Giver more logical presentations and close more sales with the help of Prezi.

Join.me: Several options exist for salespeople to share their computer screens for online presentations, but Join.me is the simplest, easiest and fastest product of them all. It costs $30 (N10,920) and you can get your own URL for setting up video conferences and screen-sharing with prospects or clients.

There are many other tools out there your salespeople can use to boost their sales and increase their productivity but these mentioned above are some of the best you will ever find.

If you know any other awesome tech tools for salespeople, feel free to share in the comments section below. Happy hunting!