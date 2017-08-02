Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

3 aspects of your business you should automate to improve productivity

Strategy 3 aspects of your business you should automate to improve productivity

You shouldn’t think twice about automating some parts of your business to leave room for you to “think” and strategize on ways to grow your business.

  • Published:
Technology has made it much easier to automate business processes. play

Technology has made it much easier to automate business processes.

(Network Automation)

Business Hacks 5 ways to improve your creativity as an entrepreneur
Marketing 3 ways to market your business for free (or almost free)
Marketing 3 must-have tech tools to increase your sales
Strategy 5 leadership lessons you can learn from Basketball
Strategy 5 ideas for a lucrative side hustle
Business Strategy 3 lessons you can learn from a serial entrepreneur
Inspiration 7 powerful quotes from billionaire Richard Branson that’ll make you rethink success
Strategy 4 Lessons you should learn BEFORE starting a business
Strategy If you are an entrepreneur, you should watch these 5 movies
Business Do you want to triple your company’s growth? You should consider these 3 strategies
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is so much to being an entrepreneur and if care is not taken, it can all swallow you whole. Working with tight deadlines and under pressure from clients makes you prone to avoidable mistakes if you are flying solo. 

That’s why you shouldn’t even think twice about automating some parts of your business to leave room for you to “think” and strategize on ways to grow your business and become successful. There’s also the thing about productivity.

Here are 3 aspects of your business you can automate so you have the time and brain power to focus on other parts of your business:

Automating your recruitment process leaves room for you to focus on other things. play

Automating your recruitment process leaves room for you to focus on other things.

(Network Automation)

 

  • Employee recruitment: As a small business owner, you may not have the financial capacity to employ a bunch of people to help run your business. That is where virtual assistants and outsourcing comes in. You can subcontract the recruitment process to a recruiting organization or utilize virtual assistants like Independent Personal Assistant (iPA).

ALSO READ: 3 ways to market your business for free (or almost free)

  • Employee monitoring: Your virtual employees or organizations you have outsourced business to need to achieve certain targets if they are to remain useful to your bottomline. It is important to track the productivity of these automated systems and you can do that with employee monitoring software. You could set weekly or monthly goals that your virtual staff could access and work with. 

  • Business marketing strategy: Every business needs some kind of marketing strategy to inform its target market of the availability of a product or service it offers. This includes various forms of advertising, marketing and sales and most business in Nigeria do not have the funds to employ people to do all this work. The good thing is you can automate this with linear actuators or other kinds of automation software. These kinds of software can handle social media, paid marketing and so on with little oversight from you.

Marketing tasks can get overwhelming. play

Marketing tasks can get overwhelming.

(wigzo)

 

It is easy to get carried away with the entrepreneurial life and all that comes with it. But soon enough you will start to get overwhelmed if you don’t consider automating your business. 

Do you know any other business automation tips that could be useful to other entrepreneurs? SHare them in the comments section below!

More

Jack Ma This everything China’s richest man had to say on his first visit to Africa
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Jack Ma This everything China’s richest man had to say on his first...bullet
2 Entrepreneur 5 businesses you can easily start online to get some...bullet
3 Reputation Poll Oyedepo, Bill Gates make most reputable people listbullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

Every business needs to have a marketing plan.
Marketing 3 ways to market your business for free (or almost free)
Entrepreneur Here is how to choose a bank for your business
The most successful women have similar traits.
Business Do you want to triple your company’s growth? You should consider these 3 strategies
Creativity is essential to your success as an entrepreneur
Business Hacks 5 ways to improve your creativity as an entrepreneur