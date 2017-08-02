There is so much to being an entrepreneur and if care is not taken, it can all swallow you whole. Working with tight deadlines and under pressure from clients makes you prone to avoidable mistakes if you are flying solo.

That’s why you shouldn’t even think twice about automating some parts of your business to leave room for you to “think” and strategize on ways to grow your business and become successful. There’s also the thing about productivity.

Here are 3 aspects of your business you can automate so you have the time and brain power to focus on other parts of your business:

Employee recruitment: As a small business owner, you may not have the financial capacity to employ a bunch of people to help run your business. That is where virtual assistants and outsourcing comes in. You can subcontract the recruitment process to a recruiting organization or utilize virtual assistants like Independent Personal Assistant (iPA).

ALSO READ: 3 ways to market your business for free (or almost free)

Employee monitoring : Your virtual employees or organizations you have outsourced business to need to achieve certain targets if they are to remain useful to your bottomline. It is important to track the productivity of these automated systems and you can do that with employee monitoring software. You could set weekly or monthly goals that your virtual staff could access and work with.

Business marketing strategy: Every business needs some kind of marketing strategy to inform its target market of the availability of a product or service it offers. This includes various forms of advertising, marketing and sales and most business in Nigeria do not have the funds to employ people to do all this work. The good thing is you can automate this with linear actuators or other kinds of automation software. These kinds of software can handle social media, paid marketing and so on with little oversight from you.

It is easy to get carried away with the entrepreneurial life and all that comes with it. But soon enough you will start to get overwhelmed if you don’t consider automating your business.

Do you know any other business automation tips that could be useful to other entrepreneurs? SHare them in the comments section below!