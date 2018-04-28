Home > Entertainment >

Bauchi metropolis agog as Air Marshal’s son weds Yuguda’s daughter

Sadiq Abubakar Bauchi metropolis agog as Air Marshal’s son weds Yuguda’s daughter

The marriage contract was sealed at the Bauchi Central Mosque, after the payment of N100, 000 as bride price by the groom.

  • Published:
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar play

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bauchi town went agog Saturday as Capt. Nasir Saddique, son of Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar and Hauwa Isa Yuguda, daughter of former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, were joined in holy matrimony.

The marriage contract was sealed at the Bauchi Central Mosque, after the payment of N100, 000 as bride price by the groom.

The groom was represented by Alhaji Aminu Abubakar, his uncle, while Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, represented the bride.

The Chief Imam of Bauchi Central mosque, Sheikh Bala Baban-Inna, who presided over the religious aspect of the ceremony, urged the couple to have the fear of God and live in peace.

He warned them against betraying each other as they would account for their deeds in the hereafter.

The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities, among them, the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan-Ali and his Education counterpart, Malam Adamu Adamu, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

All roads leading to the Emir of Bauchi’s palace where the Central mosque is located were closed to traffic for security reasons, forcing some dignitaries to walk some distance to the venue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Ex housemate, Teddy A launches record labelbullet
2 Sadiq Abubakar Bauchi metropolis agog as Air Marshal’s son weds...bullet
3 BBNaija Tobi and Rico Swavey emerge winners of the Nokia Duo Clip...bullet

Related Articles

In Abuja Mechanic docked for alleged theft of television set
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for being in possession of stolen item
Correction 80 strokes of cane for man who called sister-in-law a prostitute
Afeez Aremu Super Eagles midfielder scores in 1st match for IK Start of Norway
Education Stakeholders urge FG, states to increase budgetary allocation to library
Sadiq Abubakar NAF trains 500 Special Forces
Security Buhari inaugurates locally made drone, restates commitment to secure Nigeria
NPFL Nasarawa beat Yobe Desert Stars to complete matchday 7 fixtures
Tambuwal Sokoto Gov names new cabinet, here are the new bosses
Disgrace! Court orders mechanic be given 6 strokes for hospital break-in

Entertainment

J Cole American rapper got everything right at Lagos concert, well almost everything
Cynthia Morgan
Cynthia Morgan Singer reportedly sued for tax evasion, owes rent
J Cole American rapper shuts down Lagos concert
Ibinabo Fiberesima 'How I accidentally killed a medical doctor', Actress opens up 12 years later