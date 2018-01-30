Home > Entertainment > Music >

Zoro - 'Oyoko' ft Chidinma

Video Zoro - 'Oyoko' ft Chidinma

Zoro comes through with a new record featuring Chidinma.

  • Published:
Zoro wastes no time in giving his first single of the year – 'Oyoko' featuring songstress – Chidinma the visual treatment. The video was directed by Unlimited L.A

