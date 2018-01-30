Zoro - 'Oyoko' ft Chidinma

Zoro comes through with a new record featuring Chidinma.
Zoro wastes no time in giving his first single of the year – 'Oyoko' featuring songstress – Chidinma the visual treatment. The video was directed by Unlimited L.A
Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only)
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan