Raving Hip-Hop star Yung6ix has been in the news lately for going through a breakup with his love interest.

The rapper who has laid claim to being the King of the South, does not let that deter him from serving up a spanking new single titled Ina The Benz.

On Ina The Benz, Yung6ix details his encounter with a love interest, the rapper also revealed via a tweet post that the first verse was a real life occurence.

The tune was produced by ace music producer E-Kelly.