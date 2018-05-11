Home > Entertainment > Music >

Yung L - Anya video

Music Video Yung L - Anya (Official video)

Choc Boy Nation signed artist, Yung L drops visuals for ''Anya''

  Published:
Off his 'Better Late Than Never' (BLTN) album, Yung L has released the video for 'ANYA.

The video which is being portrayed as the 'video of the year' explores the online platform Zim Life, which shows a variety of Yung L in multiple interesting scenes.

'Anya' is the fourth video from Yung L's successful Better Late Than Never album.

The colourful video parades a fair number of nearly nude ladies, with Yung L cutting his famous locks at the end to open a new chapter to his person.

The video was directed by ace cinematographer, Clarence Peters.

