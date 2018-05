24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Off her Black magic album, Yemi Alade has shared the visuals to one of the leading singles titled, Kpirim which features Westsyde.

The singer who recently concluded the European leg of her Black Magic tour , continues to impress with her music and craft.

The video was directed by Bukola Jimoh.