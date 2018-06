news

Ycee has released the remix to his hit single, Juice featuring Joyner Lucas.

From his 2017 EP, First Wave , Ycee 's single Juice which featured Maleek Berry became one of the standout joints on the project.

It is 2018 and Ycee returns with the remix, this time featuring American rapper Joyner Lucas to create the perfect hip hop vibe.

The duo are able to revive life to the song with fresh lyrics and their unique style.