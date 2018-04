news

Tinny Entertainment label mates, Ycee and Bella teamed up to produce a joint effort titled, 'Late Night Vibrations', which enjoyed critical acclaim.

One of the standout singles off the project is 'Empathy' and the duo have proceeded to shoot a video for it.

Empathy tells a story of two lovers who had fallen out of love.

The video was shot by Visionnaire Picture.