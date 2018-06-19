Pulse.ng logo
XXXTentacion shot dead at age 20

XXXTentacion American rapper shot dead at age 20

The Florida Police Department, US have confirmed that rapper XXXTentacion has been shot dead in a likely robbery attempt.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead at age 20 (Billboard)
Rapper, XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday evening, June 18 in Broward County, Florida at age 20.

According to the Florida Police, the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when two men in a dark colored SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery, said Keyla Concepción, Broward County sheriff department public information officer.

XXXTentacion was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

''Broward County deputies are actively looking for the two men and asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward,'' Concepción said.

Footages from the scene of the crime had emerged on social media, showing the rapper lying lifeless in the driver's seat of his car.

Just minutes before he was killed, X wrote in an Instagram Story: "Planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!"

Tributes and reactions have continued to pour in from fans and colleagues since the confirmation of his death.

 

 

XXXTentacion's Rise to fame

XXXTentacion, a Florida native, rose to fame after his song "Look at Me" went viral on social media and audio distribution platform SoundCloud in 2016.

He went on to be featured in XXL Magazine's 2017 Freshman Class, releasing his debut album, 17 in August 2017.

His latest album, "?" which was released in March 2018 premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. The album's single "Sad!" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the charts.

