Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

XXXTentacion Sad Official Video

New Video XXXTentacion - Sad (Official Video)

Watch as late rapper, XXXTentacion attend his own funeral in the official video for ''Sad''.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The posthumous video for the late rapper, XXXTentacion's song, ''Sad'', which was recorded before his death has been released.

The 20 year old rapper was shot dead on June 18 while leaving a motorcyle store with an open memorial which witnessed the appearance of a number of his colleagues held on June 27.

On Thursday June 28, his label posthumously released the video for his single ‘Sad!’.

The visuals which was written and co directed by the rapper himself was filmed before his death and it features a scene of him attending his own funeral.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Here is all you need to know about Pop star's management label,...bullet
2 New Video Mr P - 'Ebeano' [Official Video]bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

XXXTentacion American rapper shot dead at age 20
Tech 'We rolled this out wrong': Spotify CEO regrets the way R Kelly and XXXTentacion were banned (SPOT)
R Kelly Spotify removes all of singer's music from their playlist
Album Review With KOD, J. Cole serves as the conscience of hip-hop
Billboard Music Awards 2018 Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran win big at music ceremony
Entertainment Two soundcloud rap outlaws push boundaries from the fringes
Tech Blippar's celebrity face-mashing app is filled with pictures of killers, terrorists, and dictators
Tech Spotify has removed R. Kelly from its playlists after abusive 'sex cult' allegations

Music

Drake Rapper releases tracklist for 'Scorpion' album
New Video Vector - Sars Is Around (S.I.A)
Album Review VJ Adams throws a colourful and groovy house party on his debut album 'Perception'
Throwback Thursday Remembering the iconic Nigerian hip-hop group, The Remedies