XXXTentacion Sad Official Video

The posthumous video for the late rapper, XXXTentacion's song, ''Sad'', which was recorded before his death has been released.

The 20 year old rapper was shot dead on June 18 while leaving a motorcyle store with an open memorial which witnessed the appearance of a number of his colleagues held on June 27.

On Thursday June 28, his label posthumously released the video for his single ‘Sad!’.

The visuals which was written and co directed by the rapper himself was filmed before his death and it features a scene of him attending his own funeral.