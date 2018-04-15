news

As hard to believe as it may seem at the moment, Wizkid does wish he could be at Coachella Music Festifval 2018 as promised but in his words, "Embassy no be my papa."

The "Ojuelegba" singer made this statement as an explanation for his absence from the 2018 Coachella Music Festival but his fans are not having it.

The singer has come under fire since it was revealed that he would be unable to make an appearance at the festival. Seeing as this was a huge performance for Wizkid, it is safe to assume that he is not immune to the loss.

As earlier reported, Wizkid revealed that his band couldn’t get visas in time for Coachella .

A fan was then quick to point out that he had the same issues last year but his curt reply makes it obvious that not even he is immune to visa issues, contrary to popular belief and the fact is that he has to wait for visas like everybody else.

As you might recall, during the Wizkid and Devido fued, the "FIA" singer took a shot at him, on his "Summer Body" track featuring Olamide where he sang ‘With Yankee passport, them say we local…’

Wizkid also missed the Made in America Festival in 2017 and a few months later, he once again got fans talking when he missed his former boss, Banky W’s wedding.

His explanation again at the time had been visa issues.

He wrote "God bless my big bro @bankywellington and our new wife @adesuaetomi God will bless you with happiness and abundance of Joy as u start your new life together! Missing this day is something that will forever make me sad, But this is not about me, its abt you! Enjoy! Happiness and love forever! #Stillwaitingonmypassport".

Of course, fans seem to think that Wizkid has had one too many visa issues and have had a field day bashing him on social media.

