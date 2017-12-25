news

In what has taken many fans by surprise, Wizkid has reconciled with Davido onstage.

The star singers have been at war all through 2017, with the beef between both stars dividing fans of both singers. At some stage, Wizkid clowned Davido, indirectly calling him a frog.

But that is no more. Wizkid and Davido have squashed their beef. On Sunday, December 24, 2017, the singer held his homecoming concert tagged ‘Wizkid: The Concert’.

The singer brought Davido onstage, where they both performed to OBO’s hit single ‘FIA’, and shared a hug, effectively ending the beef.

You can check out videos of the performance below.