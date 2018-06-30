Wizkid announces the he has performances booked for 3 years

news

Wizkid has announced that he has been booked for performances for the next three years.

In a post on his Twitter page, the Pop star who has been performing at various stages across the world, says in his tweet, ''Booked for 3 years''.

Wizkid, who sold out the O2 Arena in May, and also performed at the One Africa Music Festival is presently concluding works on his third studio album, Made In Lagos.

The singer has also earlier hinted that he will be performing at concerts in Haiti, Canada and Jamaica.

Wizkid is a fixture in the Nigerian pop music and one of the leading lights of the Afrobeats genre since releasing his debut album, Superstar in 2011.

Drake thanks Wizkid and Tekno for inspiring his studio drive

In a post on his Instagram story, Rapper Drake, thanked the duo for inspiring his studio drive, while recording his latest album ''Scorpion'' through their songs.