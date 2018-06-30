Pulse.ng logo
Wizkid announces the he has performances booked for 3 years

Wizkid has stated that he is booked for performances for the next three years.

play Wizkid says he is booked for three years (Kombini)
Wizkid has announced that he has been booked for performances for the next three years.

In a post on his Twitter page, the Pop star who has been performing at various stages across the world, says in his tweet, ''Booked for 3 years''.

play Wizkid says he is booked for 3 years (Twitter/Wizkid)

 

Wizkid, who sold out the O2 Arena in May, and also performed at the One Africa Music Festival is presently concluding works on his third studio album, Made In Lagos.

The singer has also earlier hinted that he will be performing at concerts in Haiti, Canada and Jamaica.

play Wizkid announces concert in Haiti (Twitter/Wizkid)

play Wizkid hints at concert in Canada (Twitter/Wizkid)

play Wizkid tweets on performing in Jamaica (Twiter/Wizkid)

Wizkid is a fixture in the Nigerian pop music and one of the leading lights of the Afrobeats genre since releasing his debut album, Superstar in 2011.

Drake thanks Wizkid and Tekno for inspiring his studio drive

In a post on his Instagram story, Rapper Drake, thanked the duo for inspiring his studio drive, while recording his latest album ''Scorpion'' through their songs.


Drake, who has worked with Wizkid in the past on the remix of Ojuelegba, Come Closer and One Dance and has been spotted in the studio with Tekno put up the songs of the two artistes, Wizkid's Soco and Tekno's Jogodo as songs that served as inspiration during his studio process.

