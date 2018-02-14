Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid and Giggs are working on new music

  Published:
Wizkid and Giggs in the studio play

(Instagram/Wizkidayo)
Wizkid is working on new music with English rapper, Giggs.

The singer has released pictures on Instagram, showing a studio session of him and the English rapper.

Wizkid was last pictured at the Nike office in London, where he was part of the unveiling of the Super Eagles 2018 World Cup kit. Turns out he is also working on new music, and Giggs is his next collaborator.

The single is produced by Mutay, of Legendury Beatz.

New Album Loading

Wizkid has revealed that he is recording a new album in Lagos.

Wizkid recording a new album in Lagos. play

(Pulse)
 

The singer who has been in Nigeria since December 2017, has shared some of his plans for 2018, and at the heart of it is a new album.

A fan had inquired of his plans for 2018, as ‘what can we expect from the real Starboy this year?” To which Wizkid responded with, “Well, I’m recording a new album in Lagos, Nigeria…and…eeehhh…we’ll see.”

 

The new album, if and when it is eventually released, will be his fourth studio album after the success of the previous three projects – “Superstar” (2011), “Ayo (Joy)” (2014), and “Sounds From The Other Side” (2017).

Sounds From The Other Side

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork play

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

 

In 2017, Wizkid dropped his third studio album “Sounds From The Other Side”. The highly promoted global release from Nigerian singer/songwriter Wizkid was made available via Starboy/RCA Records/Sony Music International. The project features collaborations with Drake, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Bucie, along with production by Sarz, Diplo, Picard Brothers, Spellz, DJ Mustard and more.

It received favourable reviews from critics around he world.

