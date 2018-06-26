Pulse.ng logo
Watch the trailer for Drake upcoming album Scorpion

Drake Watch the trailer for Rapper's upcoming album, 'Scorpion'

Drake has shared the trailer to his album, 'Scorpion', which is scheduled for release on Friday, June 29.

  • Published:
play Drake releases trailer for his 'Scorpion' album (Instagram/Drake)
Drake has released a trailer ahead of the release of his fifth studio album, ''Scorpion'' on Friday, June 29.

The much anticipated album is a few days away and Drake is building a sense of excitement and the right hype around the project.

The sound track of the trailer is provided by "The Mark - Interlude", the opening cut from Moderat's 2013 LP II.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake who has been under the spotlight since the turn of the year, recently put out the video for 'I'm Upset', one of  songs that is likely to appear on the album, which turned into a reunion of his Degrassi alumni.

But despite the distraction of his heavily publicised ''beef'' with fellow rapper, Pusha T, with many still hoping that he addresses the issue on his album, Drake has continued to promote the project as billboards have also sprung up in his home town of Toronto and the US.

The Scorpion album is rumoured to have two sides, but details of the tracklist and if he will be featuring any artist have not been made known.

