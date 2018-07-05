Pulse.ng logo
Watch as Davido touch down in UK for Wireless Festival this weekend

Davido has arrived in London, United Kingdom for his performance at the Wireless Music Festival this weekend.

play Davido is set to perform at the Wireless Music Festival on July 7 (Twitter/Davido)
Davido, who recently emerged as the BET Best International Act and is listed as one of the leading artists that will be headlining the 2018 Wireless Music Festival has now arrived in London for the event which holds this weekend from July 6 -8.

In a message shared on the official social media pages, the organizers of the event posted a video of Davido arriving for the event.

Davido will perform on the main stage of the festival on Saturday, July 7.

In April, Davido was announced as one of the performers at the Wireless Festival due to hold from the 6-8th of July 2018.

The Wireless Festival which is owned by Live Nation is a yearly music festival that takes place in London, England and has grown into one of the biggest events worldwide.

The festival which began in 2005 usually features big name international headliners and rising stars alongside other attractions.

The 2017 edition of the event which was headlined by The Weeknd also featured Nigeria's Wizkid alongside, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

This year's event will see Davido share the stage with artists like Migos, J Hus, French Montana, 6Lack, Majid Jordan and more on the second day of the festival.

