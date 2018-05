news

Wande Coal, aka Black Diamond has dropped his new single, titled 'So Mi So'.

The singer who has enjoyed commercial success off the back of ''Iskaba'', his 'Who You Epp' version and 'Turkey Nla' after a quiet spell, is unrelenting as he has released a new single for 2018.

'So Mi So' is a love tune, as he asks his lady, if he is the one for him.

The song is produced by Juls.