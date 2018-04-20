Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wande Coal - ''Oh No No''

Video Wande Coal - ''Oh No No''

Wande coal releases captivating video for 'Oh No No'

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award-winning singer-songwriter Wande Coal is back with brand new visuals for single "Oh No No".

Black Diamond honcho, Wande Coal returns with the visuals for the single he released late last year titled, 'Oh No No', which was produced by CheekyChizzy.

Also Read: Singer responds to child abduction allegations

Wande has enjoyed a recent spell of commercial success following the mainstream acceptance of songs like ''Iskaba'' and ''Turkey Nla'' and the talent vocalist aims to continue in the same fashion this year.

Earlier in the year, he had released the video to 'Will You Be Mine' featuring Leriq.

The new video which was directed by popular cinematographer, Director Q goes the unique way of featuring only Wande Coal and a couple of female vixens during the entire duration of the video.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
2 Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 10 essential songs by the Afrobeat legend you...bullet
3 Music DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda, Fresh - 'Aje'bullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Pop star misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Video Falz - 'Way' ft Wande Coal
Video Wande Coal, LeriQ – 'Will you be mine'
M.I Abaga Everything you should know about rapper’s “Rendezvous” album
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's foremost music producer, baby boy, Don Jazzy
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's music icon, entertainer, Kokomaster, Dbanj
M.I Abaga Rapper celebrates the release of “Rendezvous” album with pool party
Wande Coal Baby mama says singer allegedly abducted their son
Wande Coal Singer responds to his babymama's child abduction allegations

Music

In the early 00s, Tic Tac's collaboration with Toni Tetuila became a hit in Nigeria
Hip Life Go and back in time and listen to 7 Ghanaian songs that we rocked in the 2000s
Nigerian Entertainment Conference 5 things to expect from the 6th edition of entertainment industry gathering
Kanye West Rapper announces two new albums including collaborative LP with Kid Cudi
Video Iyanya - 'Biko'