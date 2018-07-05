VJ Adams Define Rap ft Ice Prince Vector Sound Sultan Mz Kiss MI

Watch this assemble of rap heavyweights as VJ Adams features MI Abaga, Ice Prince, Vector, Sound Sultan and Mz Kiss on ''Define Rap''.
After recently dropping his debut album, 'Perception', VJ Adams comes through with a dope visual for one of the tracks, 'Define Rap'.
On 'Define Rap', the video jockey/rapper recruited heavyweights like Ice Prince, M.I, Sound Sultan, Vector and Mz Kiss for this banging posse cut, and they all delivered a solid representation of hip-hop in the video.
The video was directed by Avalon Okpe.