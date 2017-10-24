Home > Entertainment > Music >

Video :  Terry Apala – 'Palongo' ft Musiliu Ishola

  • Published:
Apala hip hop act Terry Apala surfaced with the visuals for his latest single 'Palongo' featuring Musiliu Ishola.

The video for the Ozedikus-produced single was shot by Black Child.

Check it out.

