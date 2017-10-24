Video :  Terry Apala – 'Palongo' ft Musiliu Ishola

Apala hip hop act Terry Apala surfaced with the visuals for his latest single 'Palongo' featuring Musiliu Ishola.
The video for the Ozedikus-produced single was shot by Black Child.
Check it out.
