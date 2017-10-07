Home > Entertainment > Music >

Video :  Sound Sultan – 'Non Stop' ft Harrysong

Sound Sultan combines with Harrysong for something fresh.

Sound Sultan releases the much awaited music video for his collaboration with Harrysong, 'Non Stop'.

The visuals for the Dapiano produced track was shot by Clarence Peters.

