Video :  Masterkraft - 'I go dance' ft Reekado Banks

Video Masterkraft - 'I go dance' ft Reekado Banks

  • Published:
Masterkraft dishes out the official music video to his previously released single 'I go dance'. featuring Mavin Records superstar – Reekado Banks.

The vibrant visuals was directed by Adasa Cookey.

