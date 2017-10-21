Video :  Masterkraft - 'I go dance' ft Reekado Banks

Masterkraft dishes out the official music video to his previously released single 'I go dance'. featuring Mavin Records superstar – Reekado Banks.
The vibrant visuals was directed by Adasa Cookey.
Enjoy!
Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only)
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan