24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Major Lazer’s is out with the video for ‘Particula’.

Directed by South African filmmaker Adriaan Louw, the video features appearances from native South Africans Maphorisa and Nasty C, Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, and Nigerian-American recording artist Jidenna.

'Particula' is taken from Major Lazer’s Know No Better EP, surprise-released earlier this year to widespread acclaim.