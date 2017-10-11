Video :  Illbliss - 'Fireworks'

Check out the new video for Illbliss's 'Fireworks' single.
Illbliss serves up the visuals to his previously released single – 'Fireworks' which is also housed on his “iLLy Bomaye” album.
The video was shot by Loud Filmx.
Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only)
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan