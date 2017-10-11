Home > Entertainment > Music >

Video :  Illbliss - 'Fireworks'

Video Illbliss - 'Fireworks'

Check out the new video for Illbliss's 'Fireworks' single.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Illbliss serves up the visuals to his previously released single – 'Fireworks' which is also housed on his “iLLy Bomaye” album.

The video was shot by Loud Filmx.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJbullet
2 DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJbullet
3 DJ Olu One of Davido’s disc jockeys, son of Dapo Abiodun is deadbullet

Related Articles

Video Kiss Daniel - 'Yeba'
Video Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee
Music Skales - 'Agolo'

Music

Video Johnny Drille - 'Romeo & Juliet'
Music Kidi - 'Odo' ft Davido, Mayorkun
Chief Tony Okoroji , Chairman, Copyright Society Of Nigeria (COSON)
Pulse Exclusive Nigerian musicians might have their music illegally sold in Kenya by COSON
Drug use and music go hand in hand, going as far back as the 1930s.
Cocaine How Nigerian music and hard drugs enjoy a bittersweet relationship