Falz is out with a new video!

The award-winning rapper, who debuted his latest single 'La Fête' at the recently-held AFRIMMA awards in Dallas, officially releases the single along with dope visuals to match.

The song – produced by Demsa – sees Falz deliver the hook in French: C’est le moment de fait la Fête, which literally translates to “This is the moment of the feast“.