Video: Davido - 'Flora my flawa'

Video Davido - 'Flora my flawa'

  • Published:
Just in time for valentine’s day, Davido premieres his first official single of 2o18. The highlife-tinged single is entitled “Flora My Flawa” it is for lovers out there. It was produced by DMW’s in-house budding beat-smith – Fresh.

The single is accompanied by a cinematic visuals that was directed by the well-versed Clarence Peters and it features cameo appearances from Mayorkun, Dremo and Peruzzi.

Enjoy!

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is the Music Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

