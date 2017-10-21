Home > Entertainment > Music >

Video :  A-Q - 'Lekki Expressway' ft Wavy TheCreator

The song generally gives a nostalgic feeling and is already receiving high rotation off the strength of the album.

  • Published:
A-Q recently dropped his fourth studio Album titled “Blessed Forever”.

'Lekki Express Way' is the second single off the critically acclaimed album which dropped in September 2017.

This single features Wavy the Creator and A-Q delivers multiple rap styles on the house influenced instrumental produced by Beats by Jayy.

The video was directed, By Brother Lee for Temple Film Productions, and beautifully illustrates a night out along Lekki Express way.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

