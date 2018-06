news

Victoria Kimani has shared the visuals to her latest single, 'Should Be'.

The Kenyan singer and songwriter has followed up from her visuals for Wonka with the colourful video for her latest single, 'Should Be'.

The song is off her recently released EP entitled, Afropolitan and Victoria Kimani is in her element as she sings on failed love.

It was produced by Liberia’s, Ace Harris.