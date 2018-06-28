Vector Sars Is Around

news

Vector has shared the visuals to his new single, 'Sars Is Around' (S.I.A).

Nigerians all across social media have been calling for an end to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) due to their constant harassment of innocent citizens that has led to many deaths and widespread agitations across the nation.

Rapper Vector, has now added his voice to the call of the masses with his latest video which captures various real life images of members of the squad.

The video contains graphic images of people who have fallen victims of the squad as Vector asks in his lyrics, ''Should we fight back?''