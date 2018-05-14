Twizzy - 'For the gram'

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Tobechukwu Ukairo (Twizzy) is a Port-Harcourt born Afro pop/Dancehall singer, rapper, song writer, music producer and sound engineering in Lagos Nigeria.

He schooled in Canada at Columbia International College, Ottawa university and Oxford Brookes University in the United kingdom where he studied music Production and sound engineering. He has collaborated with well renowned sound engineer Zeeno Foster and super talented producer Mixta Dimz on his debut single : “For The Gram"

Twizzy is currently signed to Radio Love Records.

Follow his Instagram, Twitter & Facebook : @DopemanTwizzy

