Triple MG signee, Kach, drops visuals for "Wanted"

news

New Triple MG signee, Kach is set to win audiences with visuals to his new song, "Wanted".

Kach who recently announced his management deal with Ubi Franklin's Triple MG seems to prove that he is an aesthete for classic videos as here is another exquisite work that mirrors the reality of relationships.

Shot at a prime location in London synonymous with the likes of Sean Paul, Stefflon Don and Kojo Funds, the video centers around the ups and downs of love relationship as well-styled Kach is seen displaying affections for his love interest in the relish video with beautiful sets and scenes.

This video is sure to become a top viewers choice.

Enjoy.