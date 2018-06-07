news

DJ Neptune's attempt at attaining Greatness is unpretentiously built on feel good songs and fire bangers.

Imohiosen Patrick, aka DJ Neptune is one disc jockey that many who follow the Nigerian music scene will identify as an 'OG' of the industry.

Despite a number of party mixtapes, 'Greatness' is surprisingly Neptune's debut studio album and like he said during the listening session, he is convinced he has created a body of work that is indeed great.

Neptune has been around for over a decade, so it is no surprise that he has a lot of friends as he assembles a dream team that features talents from different genres like Jesse Jagz, M.I Abaga, Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Kizz Daniel, Olamide, Maleek Berry, Skales, Davido , Patoranking, Mr Eazi , Yemi Alade, Small Doctor, Pasuma and more.

Alongside a legion of producers, every artist is well utilised on the joints as one can sense an element of carefully selected pairing process.

From the time he released the classic single, 123 with the remix which features M.I Abaga, Naeto C and the late Da Grin , Neptune joined the train of deejays who morphed into artistes, a trend now more common these days.

Befittingly the 'Greatness' album opens up on a similar base with Blood & Fire, a joint produced by CKay and features M.I Abaga and Jesse Jagz.

Jargo brings 'blood' on the first verse with his ragga flow, while the second verse is all 'fire', complete with deejay scratches as M.I goes lyrical, ''And Neptune said let's make a new classic, let's do you and Jagz, one track, too drastic'', the brothers rolled back the Choc Boi years on this.

There are more than a few highlights on the album, from the very enjoyable Wait featuring Kizz Daniel and the love inspired 'In a way' housing Patoranking and Efya to 'Shayo' where Burna Boy brings a different flavour to the project, while Mayorkun holds his own on 'Tear Rubber'.

'Greatness' is a collage of varying styles and sounds with hip-hop well represented on joints like 'Friday' where Zoro and Reminisce deliver bars in their indigenous languages, 'Sisi' with Small Doctor , Pasuma and Mr Real caters for the street and his fuji audience, while he finds space to resurrect the makossa vibe on 'Nobody' with Yemi Alade and Willy Paul.

A lot of DJ projects usually fall short of expectations as most times, they are packed with a combination of artistes that don't fit, or bland and uninspired showings from the guest acts who just turn up as a favour to their host rather than actually keying into the album concept.

But with 'Greatness', even though it is not entirely innovative, DJ Neptune excels at bringing some of the best artists on board and pairing them with the right partner and sound that matches their abilities.

This is one album clearly aimed at enhancing your play-list options on the dance floor when next you hit the club, and his formidable combinations proved to be a case of too many cooks actually becoming a driving force in propelling the greatness of his musical ideas and vision.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection