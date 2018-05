news

Mavin Records artist, Tiwa Savage has released her new single titled, 'Labalaba'.

Labalaba is the Yoruba word for butterfly is a follow-up to Vibes, which was released last month.

It will be recalled that the singer who recently bagged a BET Awards nominated for Best International Act has been enjoying a good spell of hits and recognition of late.

Labalaba is a feel good love song and it was mixed and mastered by STG.