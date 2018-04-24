Home > Entertainment > Music >

Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion

New Video Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion

In "Get It Now" Remix, the Mavin Records first lady shares a serious connection with Omarion. He also added a new verse and did some nice duets with the "All over" singer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tiwa Savage Ft. Omarion - Get It Now Remix ( Official Music Video )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barely one month ago, Tiwa Savage released her Sugarcane Ep and we thought it couldn't get any better.

Well, it just did!

The singer has just released visuals for a remix of her track, "Get It Now."

And even better? She features Omarion! Yasss!

In "Get It Now" Remix, the Mavin Records first lady shares a serious connection with Omarion. He also added a new verse and did some nice duets with the "All over" singer.

The music video was direct by Meji Alabi.

Tiwa has earlier gushed on Instagram about how much of an Omarion fan she really is.

She wrote, "'Distance' is a constant on my playlist ... Now I gat my own joint with the INCREDIBLE Omarion. If you like "Get It Now" you will love the remix.... Let's get the world singing this savage soldiers."

Watch and enjoy!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid Will singer perform at Coachella festival this weekend?bullet
2 Wizkid 3 reasons why singer may have cancelled his performance at...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Music festivals Here are 3 Nigerian music gatherings you should know about
GT Bank The ultimate food and drink 2018 Playlist
Wizkid 3 other concerts that the singer cancelled
Album Review Is 9ice really the G.O.A.T?
Davido Nigerian singer wins big at VGMA 2018

Music

Wizkid 10 essential Starboy songs you should listen to
Ashidapo - 'Mayri'
Music Ashidapo - 'Mayri'
Peruzzi DMW artist says it took family meetings to convince his father on his music career
Music festivals Here are 3 Nigerian music gatherings you should know about