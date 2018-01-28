Home > Entertainment > Music >

Timaya loses Grammy in 2018

Grammy Awards 2018 Timaya loses out on awards

Timaya has failed to win a Grammy Award, after losing out in his category.

Timaya failed to make history at the Grammy Awards, losing out at this year's event.

The Nigerian dancehall act featured alongside Stonebwoy, Chubb Rock, Stylo G, Bunji Garlin, Dre Zion & Jaheil on Morgan Heritage’s new “Avrekedabra” album.

Avrekedabra” was nominated for the Best Reggae album award coming up against “Chronology” by Chronixx, “Lost In Paradise” by Common Kings, “Wash House Ting” by J Boog and “Stony Hill” by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

It lost, the category was won by the album “Chronology” by Chronixx.

If the album had won in its category at the 60th Grammy Awards which held on January 28, 2018, Timaya would have been the first Nigerian-based act with a Grammy.

Another Nigerian who is up for a Grammy next year is Tunji Ige. The rapper is nominated as a producer on 'Location', a record by Khalid, which is up for the "Best R&B" award.

'Location' is the debut single by American singer Khalid. It was released on February 19, 2017, by Right Hand Music Group and RCA Records as the lead single from his debut studio album American Teen. The track was produced by Syk Sense, Tunji Ige, and Chris McClenney. The song has since gone Platinum.

