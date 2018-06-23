The most played song as Nigeria defeated Iceland at World Cup 2018

news

Friday, June 22 is the day the World Cup 2018 officially began for Nigerians, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria made it a good Friday indeed.

For 90 minutes, there was a change in news headlines and breaking news around the country, for the first time in a while, it was not about herdsmen killing people or containers falling off a bridge at Ojuelegba , No.

It was not even about Dino Melaye upto new antics , or the President finally signing into law the 2018 budget , it was all about the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Football have once again broken the barriers of religion, ethnicity, political affiliation or even cries of marginalization, football proved to be a unifying factor as every Nigerian became one.

Even though offices traditionally close for the day by 5pm, as at 4pm, Friday evening, workers had called it a day and the most rigid of bosses did not raise a eyebrow, this is football, it is allowed.

Across offices, homes, viewing centres and even the Vice President as he worked , Nigerians gathered in their numbers before any available screen as the Super Eagles, cheered by a population of over 150Million people went up against the tiny country called Iceland, barely the size of one state in Nigeria.

This is no scene from the movie 300 or a biblical page from David and Goliath, this is the full force of Nigeria and on this day, #WeDieHere.

The first half of the match went by without much excitement, but super goals from Ahmed Musa threw the entire nation into jubilation mode, as Issa Goal, a song by Naira Marley and Olamide filled up every speaker and social media timeline.

But something happened in the 81st minute as Iceland were awarded a penalty, a goal at this point and no one can tell what will happen in the final 9 minutes of regulation time, and as their talisman, Gylfi Sigurdsson picked up the ball, Nigerians all across the world broke into one song.

The most perfect song ever written, the most melodious song ever sung, the most enchanting rhythm ever recorded and the sweetest note on mortal tongue, ''Over The Bar'' was the song on the lips of every Nigerian at the moment.

Three words, that repeatedly continuously was sung for minutes leading up to the kick, three words that felt like the code to unlocking the most difficult of moments, three words that has life and birthed inspiration, three words that was louder than even the famous 'Viking clap' by the Iceland fans.

Over the bar, Over the bar, Over the bar was the anthem that Nigerians chanted, it generated the most noise during the entire moment of the game, never have I felt proud being a Nigerian as I witnessed the sincere cry and heartfelt passion of my fellow country men as they rose up to protect their warriors in their own way.

Indeed it was the power of agreement and positive thinking at work, even though Issa Goal got major spins especially after the game, nothing comes close to the devotion and unity with which Nigerians sang, Over The Bar.

The noise that followed after the penalty kick indeed went over the bar was definitely of ground shaking equations.

In a year that has witnessed great singles like Davido's Assurance, Wizkid's Soko, Burna Boy's Ye and more, not even Small Doctor's Penalty was remembered, it is the song that does not need a video, nor promotion that has won.

Even without identifying the original composers, which the Supporters Club will lay claim to, Over The Bar earned the biggest ovation on the night Nigerians needed that one song the most.