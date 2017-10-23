The Basement Gig :  Aramide, Osa7, Do2dtun, Ehiz attend 9th edition

The Basement Gig, an initiative of The Zone Agency hosted guests to the ninth edition of monthly show.

The platform for emerging artistes to perform and interact with existing and potential fans held the last edition on Thursday October 19, 2017.

It was an unforgettable experience at the Tilt Terrace Lekki, Lagos with industry celebrities like Cool FM's Do2dtun and Mannie, as well as Ehiz, Aramide, OsaSeven, amongst others in attendance.

Hosted by Kemi Smallzz the October edition saw great performances from Milli, Soti, Minz, Doray, Chibbz, Mitch Angelo and some amazing new acts.