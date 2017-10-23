Home > Entertainment > Music >

The Basement Gig :  Aramide, Osa7, Do2dtun, Ehiz attend 9th edition

The Basement Gig Aramide, Osa7, Do2dtun, Ehiz attend 9th edition

The event which featured performances from various emerging artistes held at Tilt Terrace Lekki, Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Basement Gig, an initiative of The Zone Agency hosted guests to the ninth edition of monthly show.

play Ehiz at The Basement Gig October 2017 edition.

The platform for emerging artistes to perform and interact with existing and potential fans held the last edition on Thursday October 19, 2017.

play OsaSeven at The Basement Gig October 2017 edition.

 

It was an unforgettable experience at the Tilt Terrace Lekki, Lagos with industry celebrities like Cool FM's Do2dtun and Mannie, as well as Ehiz, Aramide, OsaSeven, amongst others in attendance.

play Rayce at The Basement Gig October 2017 edition.

 

Hosted by Kemi Smallzz the October edition saw great performances from Milli, Soti, Minz, Doray, Chibbz, Mitch Angelo and some amazing new acts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Peter Okoye Mr P does not have the ‘Psquare’ voice that we recognise and...bullet
2 M.I Abaga Are these the rappers who received a ‘schooling’ in ‘You...bullet
3 Going Independent The true story of the birth and demise of Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

The Basement Gig Dtunes, BOJ, Osaseven storm seventh edition of monthly music event
The Basement Gig Bella Alubo, Tolani, Trique, others thrill audience at sixth edition
The Basement Gig Skiibii, Maka, Geniuzz to perform at next edition of show
The Basement Gig Music talent discovery event holds its third edition in Lagos
The Basement Gig Tolani, Triq, King Bernard, Bella to headline sixth edition
Basement Gig Sammy Davids, Gifty, Jitey, others perform at 2nd edition
The Basement Gig Yonda, Jinmi Abduls, D-O, Hanu Jay to perform at July edition

Music

Rapper meets ‘Something Light’ in Coke Studio TV commercial
Falz Rapper meets ‘Something Light’ in Coke Studio TV commercial
M.I Abaga, Phyno
M.I Abaga Here are the best rap replies to “You rappers should fix up your lives”
Tiwa Savage performing at the Buckwyld and Breathless concert, "The Lagos Dream."
Buckwyld and Breathless 2face Idibia honoured Lagos with a great performance
Tiwa Savage performing at the Buckwyld and Breathless concert, "The Lagos Dream."
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Flavour celebrate Lagos with performances