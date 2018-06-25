Teyana Taylor Keep The Same Energy Album Review

news

Teyana Taylor digs deep to create a genuine, sensual and vibrant collection of anthems on K.T.S.E.

So the final roll out of the 5 series executively produced albums by Kanye West was delivered, despite the extended delay late Friday, June 22 with Teyena Taylor's, Keep The Same Energy album.

And befittingly, the album had to be the one to break the seven songs policy as the project features eight songs with a number of guests including Kanye West and TY Dolla $ign .

For Teyana Taylor, this is her sophomore project and her first in four years, following the release of her debut project, VII in 2014.

ALSO READ: Kanye West announces new albums

The singer who was once under contract with Star Trek Records, a label owned by singer and producer, Pharell Williams before signing with Ye's, G.O.O.D Music has something to prove and K.T.S.E provided the right platform for her to do so.

K.T.S.E is not exactly packed with new sounds, but it gives such a beautiful feel of a more confident singer and the display of a talent that has not stagnated during her four year break but evolved and clearly matured with her craft.

The album begins with ''No Manners'', which is quite infectious and again one must point out that Kanye West is a genius on the keys, as Teyana's vocals serenades your mind.

Hurry features Kanye West and brings back the sexual side to Teyana Taylor that was a major feature on her debut effort, VII.

The voice is a bit more sensual as she sings, ''Keep your eyes all on this fatty, If you like what you see take your hands and grab it''. There is a way she switches her sound that gives the song an exquisite edge.

Teyana strikes a romantic partnership with TY Dolla $ign on 3Way, while Issues/Hold On is another one that gloriously expresses her vocal strength.

If there is one song that tallies with the title of the album, then it has to be Rose in Harlem where she is honest in telling the story of her maturity.

Teyana brags,''Been through more than a lil' bit, but I ain't callin' no names out, No, no free promotions... I just bought my third house, No album out and I got 'em asking, 'What do she do?' I do everything''.

WTP which features American rapper and poet, Mykki Blanco is daring, raunchy and even though it sounds like a deliberate attempt at providing the album with a closing bang, this is one song that just doesn't sit right on the project.

Sexual appeal is once again a strong theme across the album in a manner that is at-times explicit and yet exhilarating like on ''Gonna Love Me''.

As a while, the project sees Teyana Taylor in all colours of intimacy, confident attitude and vibrancy as she perfectly utilizes her raspy voice in a series of love ballads that are both strong and classically inspired.

Keep The Same Energy is an infusion of neo-soul and hip hop which places Teyana Taylor's upfront persona that ranges from bold to classy, not too ambitious and a great mixture of contemporary sound and delightful melodies as the main attraction on the album.

It is not the best of the five, but this is one that strengthens her place on the scene and stands the singer out as one to watch, as a higher place beckons for Teyana Taylor in the coming years.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection