Teyana Taylor holds listening session new album Keep That Same Energy

Teyana Taylor Singer holds listening session for her album, 'Keep That Same Energy'

Watch the listening session for Teyana Taylor's new album, 'Keep That Same Energy'.

play Teyena Taylor will be releasing her new album, 'Keep That Same Energy' on Friday, June 22 (Hiphopdx)
Teyana Taylor has held a listening session for her new album, 'Keep That Same Energy' which will be released on Friday, June 22.

The album which is the final part of the Kanye West's series of solely produced albums that contains just seven songs and has featured projects like Pusha T's Daytona, Kanye West's Ye, Kids See Ghost, a collaborative effort by Ye and Kid Cudi and Nas's Nasir, is scheduled for release later today.

But ahead of the official online release, the singer treated a number of her fans to a listening session in Los Angeles which was streamed live on various platforms.

play Teyena Taylor and Kanye West (Rapup)

 

ALSO READ: Kanye West announces new albums

 

Teyena Taylor released her debut album, VII in November 2014 and worked with Kanye West on his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

She got signed with G.O.O.D Music in 2012 featuring on the collaboration project, Cruel Summer later that year, Keep That Same Energy is her sophomore effort and her first in four years.

