Terry Tha Rapman has shared the visuals to his single, 'The Life of Joe Spazm', which features the legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt.

The Nigerian rapper is one of the most consistent emcees around and this time he teams up with another veteran, the cool DJ Jimmy Jatt, for this single off the upcoming mixtape of the same name.

The video was shot in documentary style, and its captures Terry Tha Rapman and DJ Jimmy Jatt talking about the first mixtape they collaborated on in 2009.

The clip was directed by C4 Visuals.