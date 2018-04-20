Terry tha rapman - ''Terry Pablo''

news

Veteran rapper, Terry tha Rapman has followed up on his ''Life of Joe Spazm'' project released earlier in the year with a new single titled ''Terry Pablo''.

The ''Boys Are Not Smiling'' rapper has been engulfed in a online trademark back and forth with actress Uche Jombo over her new series under the same title, ''Boys Are Not Smiling''.

Terry had created the phrase in one of his rap songs, releasing an album in 2010 album titled 'B.A.N.S' and went ahead to create a merch off the phrase.

The veteran rapper claims to have made attempts to contact the actress but she has refused to respond.

Terry Pablo sees the ex-swat root emcee throw lyrical shots not just at the actress, but also making veiled remarks at fellow rapper Boogey, who named him number three position on his Top 5 rappers list off his Diplomatic Immunity freestyle released earlier in the year.

Boogey and Terry have both featured on each others project this year, and Terry feels he has done enough to be number one on any rap list.

Terry Pablo features upcoming artiste, Suprize and is produced by Jaja Bantu Moor.