Home > Entertainment > Music >

Terry tha rapman - ''Terry Pablo''

Music Terry tha Rapman - ''Terry Pablo''

BANS rapper, Terry tha Rapman releases new single titled ''Terry Pablo''

  • Published:
play Terry tha rapman goes Terry Pablo on new single (Terry tharapman)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran rapper, Terry tha Rapman has followed up on his ''Life of Joe Spazm'' project released earlier in the year with a new single titled ''Terry Pablo''.

The ''Boys Are Not Smiling'' rapper has been engulfed in a online trademark back and forth with actress Uche Jombo over her new series under the same title, ''Boys Are Not Smiling''.

Terry had created the phrase in one of his rap songs, releasing an album in 2010 album titled 'B.A.N.S' and went ahead to create a merch off the phrase.

The veteran rapper claims to have made attempts to contact the actress but she has refused to respond.

play Terry tha rapman, Boyz are not smiling art cover (360nobs)

 

Terry Pablo sees the ex-swat root emcee throw lyrical shots not just at the actress, but also making veiled remarks at fellow rapper Boogey, who named him number three position on his Top 5 rappers list off his Diplomatic Immunity freestyle released earlier in the year.

Boogey and Terry have both featured on each others project this year, and Terry feels he has done enough to be number one on any rap list.

Terry Pablo features upcoming artiste, Suprize and is produced by Jaja Bantu Moor.

Listen To Terry Pablo Here

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 10 essential songs by the Afrobeat legend you should...bullet
2 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

New Music Terry tha rapman - 'Baby boy' remix ft Phero', SOS
Music Terry Tha Rapman – 'Reality Rap' ft Enigma, Payper
Music Barz - 'Ajibole'
Music Paper Corleone - 'Wild thoughts' ft Terrytharapman (remix cover)
Dating Tips To score a rock fan as bae, you need to be attractive in a unique type of way
Music Terry tha rapman - 'Wikid' ft Cynthia Morgan, Caesar
Sarah Ofili Model ties the knot in Asaba
Modenine Nigerian rapper loses father
Music Terry Tha Rapman – 'Obi (She dey whine)' ft Olamide
Music Terry Tha Rapman - 'Akolosho'

Music

Video Ycee, Bella - Empathy
Video Cina Soul X Pheelz - ''12:01''
Video Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to