Tekno - ''Jogodo''

news

Afro Pop act, Tekno goes retro as he samples the classic Danfo Driver hit 'Kpolongo' on new single 'Jogodo'.

In keeping up with the tradition of Throwback Thursday, Tekno aka Slim Daddy who has constantly delivered hit bangers goes retro on new tune titled, ''Jogodo''.

The song which samples the 2005 hit record ''Kpolongo'' by the Ajegunle duo of Mad Melon and Mountain Black was also produced by Tekno, who outside scoring hit records is renowned for his beat making skills.

This is one joint that will be jumping on the charts from this weekend.