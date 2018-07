24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Stanley Enow has shared the visuals to his song, 'Casanova'.

The Cameroonian rapper plays the lover boy who is supposedly caught cheating by his girlfriend in his new video.

Casanova is layered on a mellow tune with a relatable storyline.

The video was directed by Dr. Nkeng Stephens.