Home > Entertainment > Music >

Soundcity MVP 2018: Maleek Berry wins Best New Artist

Soundcity MVP 2018 Maleek Berry wins Best New Artist, Best Pop

Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maleek Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop. play

Maleek Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop.

(Instagram/maleekberry)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Maleek Berry won two awards at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards.

The event which held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, on January 12, 2017, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop.

The singer would later go on to perform 'Been calling' and 'Kontrol', tow of his most successful hit records.

Check out the full list of winners.

New Project

Maleek Berry has released his second studio project, “First Daze Of Summer,” EP

The producer and artist who had announced in 2017,  came good on his promise. The new EP houses singles ‘Pon my mind’, and ‘Been calling’. There are also contributions from producer Dokta Frabz, and guitars from Nsikak.

play

 

"It’s that time again my people! Time to switch up be season!!!! Dreams to reality!!!" the singer wrote on Instagram.

"Thankful to God! My second self-produced offering “First Daze Of Winter” is Out Now & Available On All Platforms! Put my all into this project! I hope you guys enjoy it as much as me and my friends have been for a month now lol! I need you all to go crazy with the streaming, on All Platforms! Let’s take this one to the top!! Let me know your fav song!"

Successful 2017

play (Pulse)
 

Maleek Berry enjoyed a very successful 2017; scoring back to back hits, selling out shows across the globe and he’s already laying down the blueprint for a successful 2018.

The singer recently headlined his concert in Lagos, to round off his “Last Daze Of Summer” global tour. Check out photos from the event below.

Stream "First Daze Of Winter" on Apple Music.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Check out the complete winners listbullet
2 Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage dominate...bullet
3 Wizkid Starboy is working on a new album, please let it be sounds...bullet

Related Articles

Nonso Amadi Singer's "Homecoming" concert in Lagos was successful and emotional
Maleek Berry How singer went from owning potential to the real deal in 2017
Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage dominate nomination list
Maleek Berry Singer closes 2017 with "Last Daze Of Summer" Lagos concert [Photos]
Chivas Regal Maleek Berry, Niniola, DJ Consequence shut down spice route for Chivas Generosity Amplified!
Pulse List 2017 10 Hottest Nigerian Musicians Of 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 Nigerian collaborations of the year
Wizkid Starboy delivers raw emotions and energy at 'Wiz On The Beach' [Review]
Maleek Berry High energy, lots of women highlight "Last Daze Of Summer" Lagos concert [Review]

Music

Davido won three awards at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards.
Soundcity MVP 2018 Davido emerges biggest winner with 3 awards
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Video Ajebutter22 - 'Wayward'
Music Reminisce - 'Problem'