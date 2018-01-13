Soundcity MVP 2018: Maleek Berry wins Best New Artist

news

Maleek Berry won two awards at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards.

The event which held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, on January 12, 2017, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop.

The singer would later go on to perform 'Been calling' and 'Kontrol', tow of his most successful hit records.

Check out the full list of winners.

New Project

Maleek Berry has released his second studio project, “First Daze Of Summer,” EP

The producer and artist who had announced in 2017 , came good on his promise. The new EP houses singles ‘Pon my mind’, and ‘Been calling’. There are also contributions from producer Dokta Frabz, and guitars from Nsikak.

"It’s that time again my people! Time to switch up be season!!!! Dreams to reality!!!" the singer wrote on Instagram.

"Thankful to God! My second self-produced offering “First Daze Of Winter” is Out Now & Available On All Platforms! Put my all into this project! I hope you guys enjoy it as much as me and my friends have been for a month now lol! I need you all to go crazy with the streaming, on All Platforms! Let’s take this one to the top!! Let me know your fav song!"

Successful 2017

Maleek Berry enjoyed a very successful 2017; scoring back to back hits, selling out shows across the globe and he’s already laying down the blueprint for a successful 2018.

The singer recently headlined his concert in Lagos, to round off his “Last Daze Of Summer” global tour. Check out photos from the event below.