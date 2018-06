news

Sound Sultan has released his new single titled, 'Naija Jungle'.

Naija Jungle is a narrative on the state of the nation with thought provoking and insightful lyrics by the veteran artist who is known for his socio-conscious messages.

Comparing Nigeria to a Jungle, Sound Sultan sings in a blend of Pidgin and English, ''Some dey work all the work, while some chop till belle full''.

The song was produced by Niyi P.